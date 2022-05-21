For the first time in 30 years, Montanans will get to send two members to Congress. It has been 100 years since we have sent two Republicans to represent us in Washington. Given this historic opportunity, Montanans have a chance to show what true Montana values are.
In 2020, we elected Matt Rosendale to represent us in Congress. He has been a reliable constitutional conservative and is a member of the House Freedom Caucus. With Gallatin County falling in the new western district, we face a choice: Should we continue to be represented by a constitutional conservative? For me, the answer is absolutely yes!
To continue having our values represented in Congress, we must elect Dr. Al Olszewski. “Dr. Al” is more than a likable guy who leads in the polls — he has a record that proves why he is the only choice in the June 7 primary. Don’t be fooled. His opponent will cancel out Rosendale’s votes about 40% of the time.
Dr. Al is a pro-life, pro-family, military veteran who grew up in Montana and shares Montanans’ desire for freedom and liberty. As our representative, he will protect the Montana way of life, not work to bring DC here and then try to convince us that we like it. He proved during his time in the Montana legislature that he is an honest man who takes his duty to serve his constituents and his oath to uphold the Constitution seriously.
Dr. Al’s record proves he will be Montana’s warrior in Washington, whereas Ryan Zinke’s record proves he will be Washington’s warrior in Montana. Join me in sending Olszewski to Washington.
