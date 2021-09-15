Letter to the editor: Officials should speed timber project south of town John Heilman Sep 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Those of us who were here fifteen years ago might recall that in 2005 the Forest Service and the city of Bozeman proposed thinning forest growth in the Hyalite and Leverich Canyons. Since 80% of Bozeman’s water comes from those areas, a wildfire there would leave the city without water for its residents. After 15 years of delay, mainly due to litigation, actual wood cutting began in June of this year. But no big timber will be cut and hauled out until November.Now, way back in the good old days, when only a few alarmists believed in global warming and its fallout, like the wildfires which are ravaging California’s mountains, no one was bothered by this leisurely pace. If you go to https://bznwatershed.com, you can find the statement, “Reduction work … may continue for 2–10 years.” No hurry, folks. However, I would suggest that the odds of having a wildfire in the heavily used Hyalite and Leverich Canyons are too high to allow a comfortable two-to-10-year timeline. Perhaps the good citizens of Bozeman who want water to drink, cook, flush and bathe with should press city officials and forestry folks to hustle a bit. Smoky skies and air pollution are nasty, but no water for 40,000 people will really reduce the population of our fair city. John HeilmanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Official City Bozeman Silviculture Law Work Forest Forestry Wildfire South Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section MacSween, Alistair "Al" Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Fundamental changes needed to deal with climate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Streamline provides a crucial service for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: How can we all continue to look the other way? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: A future with less water demands we rethink our lawns Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back