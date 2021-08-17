Letter to the editor: Officials should do something about Bozeman Pond Natalie Adams Aug 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Has anyone taken a walk at the Bozeman Pond lately? If not, you should. It was once a beautiful and safe space for children and families to play, fish, and walk. Now it has become a homeless encampment.Just today I walked the pond to count the growth of tents. It now sits at 9 tents. I was heckled and harassed by three men who were camped in front of their tents. Surrounding the tents I found trash, drug needles and human feces. We have called the police several times are we are treated in a rude and hostile manner. My fiancé was laughed at for expressing concern for my safety and other women and children’s safety. The tents are growing in numbers every day and the children and families are no longer coming because this is not a safe place to go any longer. Not to mention the unsolved double shooting that occurred on the Fourth of July. Bozeman city officials and the police are letting this city spiral out of control. It will only get worse. I came from California, I know how bad it can get. Call and email the city commissioners and police chief. They need to hear from concerned residents. This will only get worse, the problem doesn’t just vanish away!I know homelessness is complex and not easy to solve. But keeping children and families safe should always be the priority. Natalie Adams Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Official Feces Police Police Chief Commissioner Bozeman Pond Tent Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Gianforte more worried about Trump than Montanans Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Sales tax a more equitable way to raise revenue Posted: 12 a.m. A threatening note, a bear cub and unruly teenagers: Police Reports for Sunday, Aug. 15 Posted: Aug. 16, 2021 Letter to the editor: Steve Daines' hypocritical infrastructure vote Posted: Aug. 15, 2021 Letter to the editor: Kindness regardless of political or spiritual beliefs Posted: Aug. 15, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back