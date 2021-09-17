Letter to the editor: Officials putting politics ahead of saving lives Michael Miller Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Once again, our attorney general, with the full backing of Gov. Gianforte and the Republican-controlled Legislature, is spending our taxpayer dollars to launch a crusade to challenge the recent vaccine mandate by President Biden in the president’s attempt to get this insidious pandemic under control, given that there are so many selfish and misinformed individuals who are unwilling to do their part to help, left to their own devices.Ironically, Montana mandates that children get vaccinated to attend school. Students are required to have vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and chicken pox in order to attend school. So, what is so different about the COVID-19 vaccine other than it was mandated by a Democrat? This effort by Knudsen, Gianforte and their Republican colleagues is nothing other than political. There is no rational, scientifically or medically based reason to fight this. As the COVID pandemic ravages this state and virtually every other state in the union and people are dying by the thousands, I would ask Knudsen, Gianforte, and the other Republicans, what is your solution? How would you suggest we counter this pandemic and save American lives? It’s easy to be against things but it’s a lot harder to offer workable solutions. So, if you are so against mask mandates and vaccine mandates, what is your solution to keep people from dying and hospitals overwhelmed? We’re all listening.It’s awfully quiet. That’s because you don’t have a workable and reasonable alternative solution. The only way to get this virus under control so that we can get back to some sense of normalcy is to use masks and get people vaccinated. I guess politics is more important than saving American lives. Michael MillerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gianforte Vaccine Attorney General Politics Medicine Mandate Pandemic Knudsen Democrat Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Senate should pass bill to restore Voting Rights Act Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington has skills, experience for judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: City should hold scooter companies accountable Posted: 12 a.m. YNP concessions worker sustains burns at Old Faithful Posted: 6:15 p.m. Letter to the editor: Who will stand up to protect wildlife corridors? Posted: Sep. 16, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back