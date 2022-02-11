Last week, the Custer-Gallatin National Forest released its much anticipated revised Forest Plan and the result is a plan that really does balance increasing recreation use with preservation of wilderness quality.
Hyalite Canyon, one of the most heavily used Forest Service areas in Montana, is designated as a new Recreation Emphasis Area, aiming to enhance the existing visitor experience while also protecting our drinking water. This appears to include the potential for more loop trails in the lower part of the canyon, either by building new or adopting existing trails into the system. Similarly, the Storm Castle area has also been designated as a Recreation Emphasis Area, with a particular emphasis on enhancing motorized recreation. The inclusion of South Cottonwood as a Backcountry Area provides a needed slice of solitude between the two that will still provide high quality backcountry mountain biking (the Lionhead remains open to mountain bikes, too, as another Backcountry Area).
While Sourdough Canyon sees a lot of recreation use, it is designated separately from Hyalite as a key linkage area (it is not part of the Rec. Emphasis Area) to be managed for wildlife and of course, for our drinking water (this will not impact winter trail grooming!). Several other areas, including the Gallatin Crest, have received a Recommended Wilderness Area designation. While some will say this doesn’t go far enough and others will say it goes too far, these areas are remote, rugged, and serve important ecological functions.
This plan clearly seeks to balance management strategies and almost entirely preserves existing usage while enhancing protection for some key areas. In looking through the plan, this is true forest-wide and I applaud the Forest Service for coming up with a quality document to guide them into the future.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.