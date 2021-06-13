The city and county commissioners' unofficial "maximum accommodation" policy (not to be confused with growth management!) has generated unprecedented over-development throughout Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley the past 25-plus years. According to latest estimates, the 2.4% growth rate in 2020 brought the county’s population to 119,938 — and we still do not have a county-wide public transit system!
Bottom line upfront: How does this ongoing invasion of people (many from out of state) detrimentally affect our quality of life?
- productive agricultural land is lost forever
- ever-increasing property taxes
- ever-increasing traffic and
- unaffordable (to most) housing crisis
Consequently, many low-wage workers can no longer afford to live here, while business owners struggle to staff positions? Is this really what we want for our community? Contrary to what they would have you believe, uncontrolled, "runaway" growth is not inevitable here or elsewhere — and it's high time the commissioners said "no" to new development.