Letter to the editor: Objective must be a zero-carbon emission economy

Duane Catlett
Aug 7, 2021

Global warming is the urgent threat. Green-house-gases produced from burning fossil fuels are the cause.

Warning Alert: Saving our habitable earth depends on complete termination of fossil fuels burning. We can accept nothing less.

Decreasing reliance on fossil fuels is not enough. Our objective must be a zero-carbon emission economy. Net-neutrality is not sufficient to save us. The oil/gas industry and their political allies sneakily continue their efforts to make us reliant on a permanent oil/gas/coal-based economy. Voters must become sensitized to the covert ways they deceive us.

The perfect example of "fast-ones" the industry pulls on us is the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). The fact that Daines championed this act, especially in a campaign season, should have told us everything we needed to know. It was a glaring bright stop-sign, "do not pass that bill and do not reelect Daines."

Daines rode that sham to victory in the 2020 Senate race.

Why is the GAOA so bad? Because the bill was written and passed to ensure the funding for GAOA is permanently tied to oil/gas tax revenue.

No oil/gas revenue, no funding for the GAOA.

We voters were tricked.

It's particularly galling because there was no need to tie GAOA's funding to dependence on oil/gas revenue!! It could have been written with no funding strings attached, just the same as federal national defense bills are written.

Daines and his cronies pulled a fast one on voters.

Unsuspecting voters are being asked to support flaky entrepreneurial "green" technology ideas that specifically rely on oil/gas/coal for them to work, thereby ensuring a future dependency on fossil fuels. Clean hydrogen is a recent flaky clean energy gimmick being discussed in the news. Beware, voters!

Demand zero-emission clean energy sources, not net-neutral sources.

Duane Catlett
Bozeman