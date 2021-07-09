Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Wouldn’t it seem logical that nursing home administrators and assisted living facilitators could hire employers that would not endanger their residents? Unfortunately, this apparently is not the case in these facilities.

At a facility recently, several vaccinated residents were placed in quarantine (confined to room) for two weeks, due to COVID exposure by an employee. Management was questioned, asking why they hired a staff person who was not vaccinated — their answer — they have their rights. Normally it makes sense for citizens to have constitutional rights, but aren’t there exceptions where human life is endangered? If this is not the case, I appeal to higher authority, be it county, state, or federal, to implement measures to protect people from unvaccinated employees.

John Havener

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe