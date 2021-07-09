Wouldn’t it seem logical that nursing home administrators and assisted living facilitators could hire employers that would not endanger their residents? Unfortunately, this apparently is not the case in these facilities.
At a facility recently, several vaccinated residents were placed in quarantine (confined to room) for two weeks, due to COVID exposure by an employee. Management was questioned, asking why they hired a staff person who was not vaccinated — their answer — they have their rights. Normally it makes sense for citizens to have constitutional rights, but aren’t there exceptions where human life is endangered? If this is not the case, I appeal to higher authority, be it county, state, or federal, to implement measures to protect people from unvaccinated employees.