Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it

Lorelei Michael-Owens

Oct 31, 2021

Earlier this month, a man I didn't know stood in front of a crowd of my peers on campus and told us that if women don't have children their lives aren't complete. He told us what women should value. What we should want. I can't remember the last time someone asked me what I want to do with my body.I care so much about voting because in every election, our ballots ask us what we want from our community and the people who make decisions about it. I'm certain I'm not the only person who doesn't feel heard. There's something that matters to everyone; a law that they disagree with, construction in their neighborhood that they don't like, rising housing costs, or anything else that personally affects them. Don't you want to be heard? Aren't you tired of these problems? In 2020, youth voter turnout increased more than any other age group in Montana. We are fed up with older generations making decisions for us about how our community should look and feel. It's our turn to make some decisions. The 2021 election is on Nov 2. In a city like Bozeman, where the median age is 27, young people have so much power if we turn out to vote! On our ballots this year we have candidates for mayor, city commission, and municipal judge. We have an opportunity to shape the direction of our city by electing young, progressive candidates who represent Bozeman's values and will work for us.Make your voice heard. Vote in this election, and the next one. If you're not registered to vote, you can do so in the county courthouse up until noon on Nov. 1. There's nothing more powerful than your voice. Use it.

Lorelei Michael-Owens
Bozeman