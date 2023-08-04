Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Chronicle was disappointingly dismissive about the Bozeman Community Center (BCC) project in their Aug. 2 editorial, referring to it as “frivolous.” I believe this project is a need for our growing community.

A convenient west-side library would be an asset. Children who visit libraries and are exposed to lots of books and vocabulary do better in school. Libraries also provide access to computers and internet, as well as cultural and educational opportunities.

We desperately need additional aquatics facilities. Bozeman hasn’t built a public pool since 1973. There are over 1,000 kids on a wait list for swim lessons. This is a critical safety issue in a state replete with creeks, rivers, and lakes that is second in the nation is drowning deaths.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you