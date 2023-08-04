The Chronicle was disappointingly dismissive about the Bozeman Community Center (BCC) project in their Aug. 2 editorial, referring to it as “frivolous.” I believe this project is a need for our growing community.
A convenient west-side library would be an asset. Children who visit libraries and are exposed to lots of books and vocabulary do better in school. Libraries also provide access to computers and internet, as well as cultural and educational opportunities.
We desperately need additional aquatics facilities. Bozeman hasn’t built a public pool since 1973. There are over 1,000 kids on a wait list for swim lessons. This is a critical safety issue in a state replete with creeks, rivers, and lakes that is second in the nation is drowning deaths.
There is also a lack of gym space. I talked to one youth coach whose basketball team was practicing at 9 p.m. because that was the only time they could find a court.
Yes, we have many needs as a growing city, not the least of which is affordable housing. The City is devoting considerable resources to this issue. You may recall that the City floated (and voters rejected) an affordable housing levy in 2021.
This is an undeniably expensive project. The Library Foundation and others are working to save taxpayers money by securing philanthropic support for the BCC. We’ve already committed $3M and hope to raise much more.
We all appreciate Bozeman’s excellent schools, trails, parks, and library. Over the years, we have made a choice to invest in things that make our community stronger, healthier, and happier. The BCC will provide opportunities for learning, play, and exercise that will benefit us all from children to seniors, especially those struggling to afford housing.
The term “frivolous” is regrettable and the Chronicle should rethink its stance.
Janay Johnson
Bozeman
