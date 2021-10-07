Letter to the editor: Not buying tax arguments from Biden, Democrats Glenn Puffer Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Just pay your fair share” whispers President Biden. Really? Neither he nor his Democratic sycophants have ever actually defined what a “fair share” is. All they say is that the rich (meaning financially productive people) aren’t paying enough. Let me see, depending on whose figures you believe (very generally) the top 20% of earners pay 80% of all taxes received by the government. The next 40% pay the rest. That leaves 40% of the population who pay no taxes at all or are actually revenue-negative. In other words, they enjoy all the services provided by government and either contribute zero revenue to pay for them or absorb services through various and continually expanding welfare programs, which those paying their “fair share” fund with their earnings. I’m not buying the argument.There are those citizens that really need a helping hand. The government (that’s us) can and should contribute to their welfare while they hopefully work to get back on their own feet. But 40% of 340 million citizens? Plus 11 million illegal migrants, going on 15 million as we speak, thanks again to Biden and the Democratic Party. If as a nation we truly advocate for individual excellence and entrepreneurship, if we truly value the concept that hard work leads to opportunity and success, then why are we trying to impose a cradle-to-grave social welfare system predicated on individual failure?“From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” is a slogan popularized by Karl Marx, and widely used by the Socialist movement. As espoused by the Biden administration, especially the Progressive wing of the party, this means that the top producers pay the bill for everyone, including the consumers who contribute zero to the cost of the programs from which they benefit. What’s “fair” about that? Glenn PufferEnnis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Biden Share Politics Economics Commerce Argument Citizen Democrats Welfare Revenue Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Miller, Lily & Weston Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to remain on the city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: New courts building a necessity, vote yes on bond Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Federal herds critical for preserving wild bison Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Citizen voices will go unheard on subdivision impacts Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back