Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

On the day of the Winter Solstice, the community of Reese Creek suffered chains of outages that lasted 36 hours, with one respite in the low use middle of the night.

Those of us who’ve been here a few decades, or generations, fired up wood stoves if we weren’t already living with wood heat. We called each other to make sure there were no immediate needs to volunteer our help toward, checked on our elders, and considered new arrivals who might be at a loss. We shared cars that weren’t frozen and enjoyed text bursts about our storms filled past.

We could do these things because we are prepared for sharp changes in weather. But there were heroes at work that night too. An NWE employee named Brett, and his tough and able co-workers, faced down the excruciating and breath stealing cold to hunt down what turned out to be multiple weak spots in an old system.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you