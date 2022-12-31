On the day of the Winter Solstice, the community of Reese Creek suffered chains of outages that lasted 36 hours, with one respite in the low use middle of the night.
Those of us who’ve been here a few decades, or generations, fired up wood stoves if we weren’t already living with wood heat. We called each other to make sure there were no immediate needs to volunteer our help toward, checked on our elders, and considered new arrivals who might be at a loss. We shared cars that weren’t frozen and enjoyed text bursts about our storms filled past.
We could do these things because we are prepared for sharp changes in weather. But there were heroes at work that night too. An NWE employee named Brett, and his tough and able co-workers, faced down the excruciating and breath stealing cold to hunt down what turned out to be multiple weak spots in an old system.
Reese Creek, some say, is the oldest community of white settlers in this valley. Before them, Native American communities chose together to share it, rather than fight over its magnificent, ecosystemic bounty full of non hominid communities.
I can’t speak for my community, but it’s safe to assert that we share a staggering gratitude for Brett and all the NWE crews who got us all through deadly cold by staying out in it until our power was solid again. Thank you all, so very much.
To the NWE upper management and stockholders, wherever you may live. It’s communities of all kinds, not profits, that make our country strong and resilient. If you built huge lives on workers work, consider this. If the corporation won’t build resilience for Montanans, we’ll build it together one storm at a time.
Melissa Blessing
Belgrade
