Permit me to provide a counterpoint to CEO Bob Rowe’s column extolling the virtues of Northwestern Energy. Although I find their staff to be polite and competent, I take issue with the companies’ headlock on the Legislature, their questionable practices when valuing assets and the high prices they charge their ratepayers.
Much can be traced to NorthWestern’s perverse business relationship to Montana. After Montana Power self-destructed, Montana granted NorthWestern the right to do business as a monopoly. Part of that deal is that the company is given a payment of over 10% each year on the value of the assets they own. That’s a sweetheart deal, but it gets worse. Back when NorthWestern bought its share of Colstrip, it paid $187 million for it. When it went before the Public Service Commission a year later, it claimed that the asset was worth $407 million, and the PSC approved that valuation. We ratepayers are paying the company based on that inflated (dare I say fraudulent?) value.
This behavior is part of a pattern. Years ago Northwestern Energy purchased Montana’s dams from PPL. These assets were worth around $625 but the company had a valuation of $900 million placed on the purchase It was anticipated that a carbon tax would make the dams more valuable than they are. That carbon tax never passed but we are still stuck overpaying for our dams.
These and other shenanigans have resulted in a situation where Montana has gone from having some of the cheapest electricity in the nation to some of the most expensive in the Pacific Northwest. As much money as the company spends attempting to convince us how wonderful they are, there’s a fact that we can place squarely in the lap of Northwestern energy: You charge us too much.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.