Recently I carefully reviewed my billing statement from NorthWestern Energy for my natural gas consumption. In a month where my average therms per day were identical to a year ago, I also noticed that the average cost per day had increased 23% from a year ago. At the same time, I have been following in the financial press that natural gas prices have fallen dramatically, down over 40% year to date and trading at two-year lows.
Wanting an explanation, I called NorthWestern Energy twice and was told that their specialist (no name mentioned here) would call me. As of today, this individual has not returned my call. I understand that NWE uses hedging strategies in the rates that are passed onto consumers. The problem is their strategies seem flawed. One would expect a decline in costs to the consumer with prices at two-year lows. The lack of responsiveness and transparency by NWE is a turn off. I also don’t trust NWE’s claim that their Yellowstone County Generating station will provide affordable energy for Montana.
I think it’s time to install solar panels and a heat pump at my house, to free myself from the monopolistic power of NWE, no thanks here to the Public Service Commission.
Ron Matelich
Bozeman
