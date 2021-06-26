June’s NorthWestern Energy (NWE) billing envelope contained an insert that repeats the half-truth that NWE must build the first of four proposed natural gas plants because it does not have "enough generating resources to meet our customers’ needs.” This misinformation is a public relations gambit directed ultimately at gaining authorization to spend more than $2 billion that NWE can recoup from ratepayers, plus interest, over the depreciated life of the new plants. Half the truth is that counting only owned capacity NWE is roughly 250 MW short of peak demand. The omitted half-truth is that Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), with solar and wind power suppliers, add 450+ MW to NWE’s capacity. With PPAs NWE has more capacity than it needs, or for years ahead may require, based upon its Public Service Commission (PSC) submissions.
The whole truth is that NWE wants to end PPAs and own all generating capacity. It can then add new plant building and operating costs to its rate base, thereby jacking up NWE’s PSC approved profit margin. The Legislature’s recent repeal of renewable energy use requirements has conveniently aided NWE’s desire to rid itself of PPAs. Campaign contributions have great value!
The insert includes another gross truth distortion, i.e. by 2045 NWE will reduce "the carbon intensity of our electric generation by 90%... .” “Intensity” means fossil fuel MW capacity as a percentage of total capacity. It is a PR chimera designed to conceal that no carbon emissions would be cut over the next 24 years under current plans. Colstrip unit 4 would still emit 5 million pounds of CO2 p/year until complete depreciation ends its rate increasing value in 2042. Interestingly, if NWE has its way, “intensity” in the 2024-2042 interim would increase by millions of pounds p/year via operating new gas plants (800 MW).