Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


June’s NorthWestern Energy (NWE) billing envelope contained an insert that repeats the half-truth that NWE must build the first of four proposed natural gas plants because it does not have "enough generating resources to meet our customers’ needs.” This misinformation is a public relations gambit directed ultimately at gaining authorization to spend more than $2 billion that NWE can recoup from ratepayers, plus interest, over the depreciated life of the new plants. Half the truth is that counting only owned capacity NWE is roughly 250 MW short of peak demand. The omitted half-truth is that Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), with solar and wind power suppliers, add 450+ MW to NWE’s capacity. With PPAs NWE has more capacity than it needs, or for years ahead may require, based upon its Public Service Commission (PSC) submissions.                     

The whole truth is that NWE wants to end PPAs and own all generating capacity. It can then add new plant building and operating costs to its rate base, thereby jacking up NWE’s PSC approved profit margin. The Legislature’s recent repeal of renewable energy use requirements has conveniently aided NWE’s desire to rid itself of PPAs. Campaign contributions have great value!

The insert includes another gross truth distortion, i.e. by 2045 NWE will reduce "the carbon intensity of our electric generation by 90%... .” “Intensity” means fossil fuel MW capacity as a percentage of total capacity. It is a PR chimera designed to conceal that no carbon emissions would be cut over the next 24 years under current plans. Colstrip unit 4 would still emit 5 million pounds of CO2 p/year until complete depreciation ends its rate increasing value in 2042. Interestingly, if NWE has its way, “intensity” in the 2024-2042 interim would increase by millions of pounds p/year via operating new gas plants (800 MW).

Jerome S. Kalur 

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe