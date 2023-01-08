I read NorthWestern Energy’s Brian Bird column with dismay. Why can’t our utility think in a more proactive and progressive manner to prepare us for the future? He told us why the new natural gas-powered plant is needed and why renewable energy does not have a role in new energy infrastructure.
One excuse was extreme weather. He must not know that the United States’ McMurdo research station in Antarctica uses electricity generated from weatherized wind turbines in temperatures that average 0 degrees F and below. Solar electric systems work beautifully in extreme cold weather.
Instead of resting on the “59% renewables” laurel, build upon that! Progressive utilities across the U.S. are integrating utility scale solar and wind energy infrastructure with battery storage along with programs that allow smooth integration onto the grid. Progressives are also investing in resilient microgrids that can easily integrate renewable energy with storage and are a better fit for a world experiencing wild climate change-based weather events and substation vandalism. The sun does not always shine and the wind does not always blow does not cut it as an excuse anymore.
Susan Bilo
Bozeman
