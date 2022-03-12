The Bozeman City Commission is struggling to address the affordable housing shortage while minimizing sprawl. One strategy is “build up not out,” but sometimes a good idea can back fire. Allowing massive, tall buildings near the city core is making the housing crisis worse, not better.
The North Central proposal for nine big tall residential/commercial buildings is an example. One of the buildings, The Henry, will be six stories high with 44 luxury condos. The project is still under review but the condos are already for sale. Twenty-four of them are listed on real-estate-for-sale sites; half of them have offers already. They start around $1 million for a one bedroom and about $2 million for a two or three bedroom.
Who's buying these luxury, expensive, yet-to-be-built condos? Not teachers, police officers, store managers. Even those with higher salaries, doctors or lawyers, are unlikely to be the buyers. My guess is they’ve mostly been purchased by real-estate inventors/speculators and by wealthy buyers casting around the country for a second or third “home” where they might spend a few weeks.
It’s a case of “if you build it, they will come”. Luxury condos situated near downtown are attracting people who wouldn’t otherwise be buying here and the price of real-estate overall is being driven up. The Henry, and luxury condos like it that are in the works, are making our affordable housing crisis worse while historic neighborhoods are being lost, full-time residents and families are being driven out and Bozeman’s character is changing, not for the better.
I don’t know the solution to this tough problem; but it would be great to see more development like Bridger View— small, modestly appointed homes to be sold to people with moderate income who are truly Bozeman residents.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.