Our governor has a well-known propensity for limiting or eliminating government interference in citizens' daily affairs. Thus he has freed us from the tyranny of mask wearing despite medical and scientific evidence that these simple procedures save lives.
On the other hand, it has been reported that he favors new legislation that will allow concealed carrying of weapons at college sporting events. Immature, beer guzzling students carrying weapons — here’s an idea whose time should never come much less become law. Will we change the Bobcats to the Packers? Kill the quarterback may take on a new meeting. Will student vendors selling 50/50 tickets will be required to wear bullet proof vests?
Another piece of government interference the governor apparently favors is the reduction or elimination of medications, information and procedures which will adversely affect women. How does being elected to the Legislature give a person the right to force his or her morals and ethics upon another person?
Think about it, you are substituting your uninformed judgement upon another possibly desperate human being. Where do you get this right? A woman’s right to seek medical and/or mental advise is between her and her doctors—not you or the state. What effrontery to try and regulate the physical or mental health of another human being. A woman’s health should not be dictated by the state.
