Let’s start with the Big Lie:
”Dems are stealing the election. Trump needs our support. Give $5 & help us fight back now!” — Steve Daines, 11/6/20
So how’d that whole cynical, “Stop the Steal” money-grab work out for you, Steve? Were you able to fill up your coffers simply by attempting to overthrow democracy?
And as for the collateral damage of the Big Lie, are you going to stand by the domestic terrorists? The racists, liars, “QAnon” conspiracy lunatics, and your beloved Dear Leader? Do they represent the “Montana Values” you went on and on about during your campaign?
You propagated the Big Lie, fomenting a murderous, bloody rampage that led to the desecration of our nation’s capital, Congress literally cowering in terror, 140 police brutally beaten, five deaths and two police suicides. Steve, you are complicit; there is blood on your hands. And now, after the rioting and bloodshed, you’re doubling down in fealty and kissing the mob boss’s ring.
Why do you continue bending over for a treasonous, autocratic ex-president? What on earth does Trump hold over you?
Now the FBI warns that your Big Lie may result in more violence across the nation. The only way to “turn down the temperature” is for you to issue this statement: “The election was not stolen, rigged, or fraudulent. Joe Biden won the presidency in a free and fair election.” Only then will you begin to make amends for the death and destruction you personally helped unleash. There will be no “unity” until Republicans tell the truth, and vote to impeach and convict Donald Trump of incitement of insurrection.
All seditious Republicans — including you, Steve — must resign and Trump must never be allowed to hold office again.
