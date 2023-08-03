In 1935, when Congress was debating the establishment of the Soil Conservation Service, dust clouds blew over Washington, D.C. from the Southern Plains, blotting out the sun. With that, Congress quickly passed SCS legislation to reverse the calamitous wind and water erosion caused by poor farming practices and exacerbated by drought. The Dust Bowl was, in fact, a human-made environmental disaster.
When choking smoke from Canada’s wildfires shrouded Washington, D.C. last month, I wrote to Senator Daines and Representative Zinke, citing the historical example Congress’s action in response to the 1935 dust storm over Washington, D.C., and urging that they and Congress similarly act to aggressively address climate change. Climate change far surpasses the Dust Bowl as the worst human-made environmental disaster, with the potential to destroy human civilization. But Zinke and Daines did not reply, nor has there been any urgency on the part of Congress to enact policy, even with the mounting evidence of cataclysmic climate chaos: in 2023 alone, stationary heat domes, severe drought, catastrophic flooding, raging wildfires, rapidly warming oceans, relentless severe storms with tornadoes and large hail over the southern U.S., and mass extinctions.
Concern about global heating is nothing new. In 1856, Eunice Foote discovered that carbon dioxide is a heat-trapping gas, and presented her findings to the American Association for the Advancement of Science. In 1896, Svante Arrhenius calculated that coal combustion could lead to a doubling of atmospheric CO2 and a temperature increase of 5-6 degrees Celsius (6-10.8 Fahrenheit), theorizing that this could lead to human extinction. Since the 1980s climate scientists have been sounding the alarm and urging action. For their pains, they have been met with militant denialism among some policy makers, especially Republican, and with death threats from climate denying extremists.
There are no longer any excuses for inaction.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.