I guess in the greater scheme of things this may not stand out as a top priority, especially in a world that has gone insane. I mention it because I think it is confusing to many people. There is no consistency in Bozeman on how left-turn arrows work.
I have noticed three different kinds of left-turn arrows. There are those that turn green to allow for left turns anytime the arrow is green. Those green arrows eventually turn to one of two different colors. They may turn to a blinking yellow, which means you can turn left as long as there is no oncoming traffic. They may also turn red, which means you have to sit there until the intersection goes through a full cycle again. Then there are the arrows that only blink yellow.
I have noticed that on 19th when you approach Main Street the arrows go from green to red. So, as I sit there at a red left-turn arrow and there is no oncoming traffic which would give me plenty of time to make a left turn, I can't help but wonder why the arrow is not blinking yellow. If it were, I could turn instead of waiting for the entire intersection to go through its cycle to give me another green left-turn arrow that would allow me to actually make a left turn.
How about having all the left-turn arrows work the same way to eliminate confusion for those so challenged? By the way, eliminate the red arrows and make them blinking yellow to facilitate better traffic flow. I sometimes have to wonder where the traffic engineers went to school.
