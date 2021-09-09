Letter to the editor: No better candidate for mayoral seat than Cunningham Bob and Kerry Petitt Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It wasn't a surprise to us that Bozeman Daily Chronicle readers recently voted Terry Cunningham as a finalist for Gallatin’s Greatest Public Official and Gallatin’s Greatest Community Volunteer. If you know Terry, you know that he spends countless hours giving back to our community in ways which truly make a meaningful and positive difference. If you don't know Terry, you will quickly learn that he is the kind of down-to-earth, approachable person that makes you want to know him more — and in turn, he'll want to get to know you. These qualities, along with his wisdom, enthusiasm and humor, make him a successful bridge-builder; he brings people and institutions together to tackle challenging issues. His experience in a variety of leadership positions in the community makes him a trusted partner, excellent communicator, and an effective collaborative problem-solver. We can think of no better candidate for Bozeman mayor than Terry Cunningham. Bob and Kerry Petitt Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Politics Solver Communicator Experience Volunteer Candidate Gallatin Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Montana Republicans turning our world upside down Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Gov. considers himself a master of many disciplines Posted: 12 a.m. Montana FWP director talks hunting regs, other changes at Bozeman meeting Posted: 5:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: We must take action to eliminate plastic bags Posted: Sep. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: Trump will soon face the consequences of his actions Posted: Sep. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back