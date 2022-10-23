It is a truism that democracy sprouts in the nursery of public schools, where students contend together with our messy history and uncertain future, and learn to negotiate differences of race, class, gender identity, and sexual orientation. Without public education available as a public good, young people will not learn the skills they need to participate in democracy or support themselves. The society writ large will lose the ability to construct a common reality and the desire to understand one another. In short, we will lose the ability to citizen.
The Montana Legislature is busy funneling our tax dollars away from the public schools while our teachers’ starting salaries are the lowest in the nation. Our state superintendent of public instruction is eliminating staff/student ratios and seeking less qualified teachers to pay even less.
It is easy to feel powerless in the face of this attack on public education. One thing we can all do is vote for a Gallatin County superintendent of schools who is invested in the health of our public schools and who sends his children to these schools: John Nielson. He is highly qualified for the job and will get my vote.
Sas Weber
Belgrade
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.