The Bozeman School District elections are upon us, and this year’s roster of candidates boast a surprising number of Californians who’ve transplanted to Bozeman and feel that it’s time to start changing our small town.
Of particular concern is Anna Makarechian, an Orange County, California, transplant who feels that Bozeman students are “learning America is a dangerous and racist place” (although her daughter is not yet matriculated). I’m a bit confused about what forms this “racist” indoctrination may be taking in the halls of Bozeman’s schools. For while I have had two kids in the schools for years, I have yet to encounter this subversive plot, which Anna evidently intends to stamp out.
Perhaps she feels that America is a simple and untroubled land, where ne’er a sin was committed and history is unblotted with stains of a complicated past. Maybe she feels that a history which examines the complex nature of displaced peoples attempting to forge a diverse and often tangled way forward doesn’t merit teaching. Possibly, she envisions a curriculum free from the blots and stains of our collective history. But I believe that this would be quite at odds with the “American values” that she purports to stand for.
It seems that Bozeman is currently undergoing an exceptional growth phase. People choose to come here not only because of the exceptional outdoor beauty, but also the unique cultural and social atmosphere that our small town exudes. Perhaps new entrants would be wise to try and read the culture as it exists rather than being overeager to rewrite it to conform to the places they left behind.