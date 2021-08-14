Letter to the editor: Newcomers should learn the culture, become Montanans Mary Mooney Aug 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The front page of the July 20, 2021 Wall St. Journal was "Bozeman: Not Just for Nature Lovers Anymore." The article was about out-of-staters and young professionals changing Bozeman culture. One of the arrogant comments was from a person that had moved from Seattle and purchased a home in the Bridgers for $1.165 million. His comment was "out of towners like them were likely better equipped than locals to stomach the price increase in Bozeman, having had experience navigating more expensive markets since he is originally from New York. " My advice to this person is to read an excellent editorial article from Oct. 11, 2020, about "Newcomers should learn to become a Montanan and learn the culture where there is diversity of thoughts, beliefs and experiences and we are better for it. Take a couple of years to learn the culture before you barrel in to change it. Choose not to be a out-of-stater living in MT. Choose to be a true Montanan." Excellent advice from someone who moved here and learned to love it for Montana values. Mary Mooney Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Culture Newcomer Journalism Philosophy Commerce Bozeman Out-of-stater Comment Article Advice Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Sullivan, Peggy Posted: 28 minutes ago. Gallatin County advances budget request for body cameras Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Property taxes could price seniors out of the valley Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Vaccinations protect our kids, seniors and caregivers Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: GOP turning Montana into the 'Least Best Place' Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back