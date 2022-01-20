Wolves are controversial and difficult to manage. Balancing value-laden, cultural divides against population management and impacts on big game and livestock is hard. Historically, Montana FWP has successfully achieved this delicate balance. Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration has materially harmed this successful endeavor.
Primary wolf issues are always impacts on elk, and livestock depredations. Both had been successfully managed. Elk populations at the time of wolf reintroduction were lower across the state than now, and elk harvest numbers have not been impacted. Livestock depredations are half of what they were ten years ago, and rare. Regardless, the state Legislature, followed by rulemaking from the Fish and Wildlife Commission (commissioners appointed by the governor) “liberalized” wolf harvest rules by removing fair chase tactics prescribed by the North American Model of Wildlife Management — which is almost universally adhered to by U.S. states. Regulation changes included a season extension, bag limit increases, night hunting (w/spotlights), baiting, snaring, and removing protections to wolves (temporarily) crossing national park boundaries.
The rationale for these changes was that wolf reductions were needed by any means necessary, even unethical ones. A majority of Montanans commenting on these changes were opposed. These changes resulted in a species status review by the USFWS which could lead to wolves being relisted as endangered. Should this occur, it would be the fault of the Gianforte administration, not the federal government, as wolves had been historically successfully managed without federal oversight. Lastly, Montana’s wildlife management reputation had been respected worldwide as a scientifically reputable program based on the North American Model of Wildlife Management tenets.
These recent actions have tarnished this reputation (and Montana’s generally) and will likely result in the state losing management control over a key wildlife species. And many past successes balancing wolf management will be erased.
To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
