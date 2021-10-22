Letter to the editor: New Gallatin County courts building long overdue Jennifer Boyer Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am voting yes for the Law and Justice bond to support a new courts building. This reimagined project is the result of relocating our sheriff's facilities to a more central and better equipped location and responding to Gallatin County voters' concern about cost. The new bond at $29M is a dramatic reduction from $71M, especially considering the rise in construction costs over the past few years. I am confident that the price tag will never be lower given inflation, labor and materials costs.While cost is a primary concern of all taxpayers, there are other important factors that motivate my yes vote. First, is safety. The current facility does not provide our employees and citizens adequate safety due to the age and condition of the structure and the current screening and security systems. When using our court system and legal services it is important that everyone — victims, jury members, judges and staff — feels safe and secure. The current facility does not and cannot provide that. Another reason that inspires me to vote yes, is to build a facility that can provide the needed level of service to our community. With population growth comes growth in demand for legal services. When our courts are unable to operate at a level to meet these demands we have long delays in court hearings which adds stress and cost to those seeking justice and services.This is long overdue and we have a cost-effective plan. Vote yes. Jennifer BoyerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin County Cost Law Economics Commerce Politics Yes Building Court Demand Hearing Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Slater, Daniel Kent Posted: 8 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: What type of leadership is Gov. Gianforte showing? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn is exactly who we need on city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy brings valuable perspective to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Montana's attorney general soars to new lows Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back