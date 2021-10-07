Support Local Journalism


I encourage all Gallatin County residents to vote “yes” on the bond for a new county courthouse. The county is asking voters to approve a $29 million bond to replace the current Law and Justice Center off 19th Avenue due to its compromised structural integrity and inadequate space. As an attorney who represents clients in family, civil, and criminal matters, I can say that a new courthouse is not a luxury or a “wish list” item; it is a necessity to maintain a functioning and prosperous community.

The current building does not have a fire suppression system. It cannot meet modern security needs. It does not meet current structural codes. There are not enough courtrooms or space for court staff. The result is a long backlog of cases and a dangerous physical environment.

Everyone is affected by this situation. Even if you’ve never set foot in the current courthouse, at some point you’ll likely be involved in a civil law matter, like probating the estate of a loved one, resolving a family law dispute, or contesting a speeding ticket. Moreover, you’re currently paying taxes to cover jail expenses for criminal defendants who have long delays in getting to trial. A new courthouse will speed up cases and reduce the amount of time detainees are jailed awaiting trial.

Eric Goldwarg

Bozeman

