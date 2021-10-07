Letter to the editor: New courts building a necessity, vote yes on bond Eric Goldwarg Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I encourage all Gallatin County residents to vote “yes” on the bond for a new county courthouse. The county is asking voters to approve a $29 million bond to replace the current Law and Justice Center off 19th Avenue due to its compromised structural integrity and inadequate space. As an attorney who represents clients in family, civil, and criminal matters, I can say that a new courthouse is not a luxury or a “wish list” item; it is a necessity to maintain a functioning and prosperous community.The current building does not have a fire suppression system. It cannot meet modern security needs. It does not meet current structural codes. There are not enough courtrooms or space for court staff. The result is a long backlog of cases and a dangerous physical environment. Everyone is affected by this situation. Even if you’ve never set foot in the current courthouse, at some point you’ll likely be involved in a civil law matter, like probating the estate of a loved one, resolving a family law dispute, or contesting a speeding ticket. Moreover, you’re currently paying taxes to cover jail expenses for criminal defendants who have long delays in getting to trial. A new courthouse will speed up cases and reduce the amount of time detainees are jailed awaiting trial. Eric GoldwargBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Courthouse Trial Law Criminal Law Detainee Defendant Necessity Voter Resident Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to remain on the city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Federal herds critical for preserving wild bison Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Citizen voices will go unheard on subdivision impacts Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Not buying tax arguments from Biden, Democrats Posted: 12 a.m. Second lawsuit challenges Montana's vaccine discrimination law Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back