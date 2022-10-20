I have just watched the first televised debate between Ryan Zinke and Monica Tranel for Montana representative.
The varied topics included abortion, inflation, climate change, etc.
Zinke appeared to be defensive on most subjects. But he got particularly red-faced when discussing the investigations for his actions while secretary of the interior. These investigations, which he breezily dismisses, are filled with improprieties, including outright lying.
My favorite moment was when he sputtered: “I’m a former SEAL; we don’t lie.” All evidence seems to point to a different conclusion.
Tranel appeared eager to answer questions. I didn’t agree with her approach on every item but it calls back to a time in our politics when candidates were bound by the rational and not unmoored by culture wars.
Zinke said one noteworthy thing: He doesn’t believe in a total ban of abortion — keeping it available for extreme cases but not detailing what those cases might be. He claims this makes him a maverick in his party. Thanks, Mr. Zinke, for just chipping away at the women’s rights, instead of bulldozing them entirely.
My vote is for Tranel. A new district deserves new thinking.
Austin Carter
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.