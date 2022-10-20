Let the news come to you

I have just watched the first televised debate between Ryan Zinke and Monica Tranel for Montana representative.

The varied topics included abortion, inflation, climate change, etc.

Zinke appeared to be defensive on most subjects. But he got particularly red-faced when discussing the investigations for his actions while secretary of the interior. These investigations, which he breezily dismisses, are filled with improprieties, including outright lying.

