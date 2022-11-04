Integrity and transparency in our judicial system are top priorities for every community. The rapid growth of ours creates new challenges for our judicial branch, these must be addressed to keep our beloved Gallatin Valley a place where justice prevails.
That is why I am voting for Audrey Cromwell for County Attorney. Her credentials speak for themselves, as an attorney and from behind the bench as a judge pro tem. I know Audrey as a parent and friend and can speak to the innate characteristics that make her stand out in her field. Audrey knows the law and thinks outside the box to come up with creative solutions to problems big and small. However good her credentials, it is her temperament that makes her fit for the job. Audrey is compassionate, but firm, she has a strong sense of justice, and is a good listener (you should see her negotiate a conflict with a group of opinionated 8-year-olds!) Audrey is committed to making our community better for everyone who lives here and has the integrity and thoughtful demeanor to make it happen.
Our county needs a new approach. Join me and vote for Audrey Cromwell on Nov. 8.
Susan Neubauer
Bozeman
