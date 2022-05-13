My wife and I recently attended an event in support of Cora Neumann. We approached this event with a "convince me" attitude, as we knew very little about this person wanting to be our representative in our new congressional district. What we learned is that Cora comes from a working-class family here in Bozeman and truly has an impressive track record of doing the actual work, not just talking about it, related to improving rural health care, creating jobs and protecting access to public lands. She has partnered with both Republicans and Democrats in a leadership role providing critical life-saving information, personal protective equipment, and financial aid to help when COVID-19 dominated every aspect of our lives.
But perhaps most importantly we found Cora to be articulate, smart, approachable and ethically grounded. It was refreshing to find someone like Cora, committed to serving all the people of Montana; not consumed by partisan politics or owing allegiance to corporate interests or an agenda that has little to do with Montana. I encourage you to meet her and contrast her with other candidates. You will find that she loves our state and will represent us with integrity and dignity, which is exactly what our country and our state need in these turbulent and troubling times.
