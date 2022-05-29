Recently, many of us received a Cora Neuman flyer in our mailboxes stating “Cora has already taken on Ryan Zinke and won.” It’s stated in the context of efforts by many individuals and organizations to have the Bears Ears Monument in Utah reestablished, something President Biden did after Trump shrunk it dramatically. I wonder if Newman’s claim is to make voters think she’s the best candidate to run against Zinke in November for Montana's Western Congressional District.
There are serious questions of veracity surrounding Neuman's claim.
One, Zinke left the Department of Interior at the end of 2018, in disgrace due to a series of ethical violations. On Dec. 12, 2018 Trump announced that Zinke would be leaving, though he actually left on Jan. 2, 2019. Prior to that time Neuman was living in California, later moving to Montana in 2019. So, when she finally was back in Montana, Ryan Zinke wasn’t even around to be “taken on”.
And, once President Biden and his Secretary of the Interior, Deb Havaland were in office in 2021. A broad effort was already underway by the Tribal Nations with the help of many conservation groups and individuals to re-establish Bears Ears, reversing the reductions made by Trump.
While many took credit for this reestablishment, no individual, other than certain tribal elders, can take credit for the restoration. More importantly, no one can claim to have accomplished this by “taking on Ryan Zinke.”
What troubles me about this flyer is Neumann's act of taking credit for something that couldn’t have happened.
Candidates for our Congressional seats should make their cases to voters based on reality, not on fictitious claims, “just the facts ma'am.”
We voters deserve honesty and transparency.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.