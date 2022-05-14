Cora Neumann does not deserve your vote in the upcoming primary election. Her refusal to show up and take questions from Montana voters takes a page out of the authoritarian playbook. It’s a tactic we might expect from certain office holders, but one that must disqualify a Democrat if we hope to retain a government for the people.
Over the last week, candidates for Montana’s western congressional district attended debates in Butte, Missoula, Kalispell, and Bozeman. Tom Winter and Monica Tranel showed up to every event. They answered questions from voters and provided their opinion on issues. They did so night after night. But Cora, like Ryan Zinke, decided not to participate until the road show reached her backyard in Bozeman. Cora’s refusal to answer questions publicly, without aides and without hiding behind a computer screen, is disrespectful to the office, the other candidates, and most importantly the voters. Her decision not to give voters in Missoula, Butte, or Kalispell an opportunity to hear her opinions or ask her questions is disgraceful.
We must demand better. This paper is full of letters parroting Cora’s campaign talking points and ensuring us that she’ll listen to voters if she wins. But actions speak louder than words. If Cora won’t answer to voters as a candidate, why would she do so as a congresswoman?
