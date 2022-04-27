As Cora Neumann’s aunt, I’ve known her all her life. I can attest to her character: she is a fierce and loving caretaker within our family and has also reached remarkable professional success despite many challenges. She is driven by the desire to serve and has dedicated her career to making sure rural and tribal communities have what they need to thrive.
Cora’s life experiences are consistent with her character, empathy and sense of justice.
Raised in a union family in Bozeman, Cora supported herself through undergrad at University of New Mexico, graduate school at Columbia University and a doctorate from Oxford University in Public Health and Development. Cora’s knowledge and work are based in data and scientific analysis.
For over 20 years, Cora worked with diverse communities in Asia, Africa and the American West, collaborating with both Republican and Democratic leaders to solve social and environmental issues. Cora is a consensus builder driven by the need to find real solutions.
During COVID-19, Cora created a foundation, We Are Montana, and, with tribal and rural leaders, jumped in to advise and aid struggling communities.
She worked on Gov. Bullock’s and Gov. Gianforte’s Pandemic Vaccine Taskforce. Cora steps up to respond to people’s needs.
If you’ve met Cora Neumann, you know that she is warm and genuine as well as driven and persistent. A Democrat through and through, her calm confidence and dedicated toughness are what we need in the House of Representatives.
Cora’s clear-eyed ability to understand the issues and her strong relationship skills will support her campaign to beat Ryan Zinke. Cora Neumann will be a strong voice for Montana.
