As a former nonprofit executive at the national level, and having served on a diverse number of nonprofit boards at the local, national and international levels, it is rare to find an individual as articulate, focused, committed and knowledgeable about one’s mission and goals as Cora Neumann. Her successes in the fields of health policy, programs benefiting native/indigenous peoples, and support for public lands speak for themselves. Her pledge to the people of Bozeman, and indeed all Montanans, to champion economic growth (including good jobs and wages), fair and affordable housing, and women’s rights is laudable.
I met Cora for the first time recently, and admit I was a bit skeptical. But, having heard her speak and answer difficult questions, and engaging with her individually for about 10 minutes, I came away excited and convinced. An important takeaway: Cora said she does not take no for an answer. I did not hear her say she was stubborn and unyielding. I heard her say simply that more negotiations, more discussions, and more education were needed.
So, vote for Cora Neumann as the Democratic nominee for Montana’s new congressional district. Then, vote to elect her to Congress representing all of Montana.
