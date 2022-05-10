Montanans have two great choices for our Western Congressional District Representative. Both deserve our respect and thanks for their service to our communities. One, however, stands out, though an insignificant detail has taken center stage.
My husband has been a public servant all his adult life. He takes his responsibility as a Citizen Legislator seriously. He was born an Ohioan but found his people, his home, and his commitment in Montana. There are many ways we serve our state but none require you’re born to it and never leave.
What is required, and essential, is personal experience of Montanas’ unique strengths and challenges. Central to the task are connections, or the knowledge of how connections are built, and voice, that need not be loud but must be clear, focused on details, sturdy, and well versed in working as part of a team of diverse interests. Sen. Jon Tester is proof that these traits work for Montana.
Cora Neumann was born here, grew up here, and here is where she brought her kids to live among their family of strong women. Cora left Montana to build skills that might not have had a chance to manifest in a rural state, or as a diminutive but certain young woman. We send our own kids into the world for similar reasons everyday. Now she’s home, wielding her skills and connections with tenacity and purpose.
Cora Neumann will build coalitions because the loss of a father requires a family to learn to do so. It’s who she is. She’ll get the important issues heard and addressed because she’s always focused on process and doing whatever it takes, wherever it takes her, to get the job done.
Having left to return isn’t abandonment, but commitment in every sense of the word.
