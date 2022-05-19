Cora Neuman understands what I know to be true. That decisions regarding whether and when to parent a child are among the most intimate and private decisions a person ever makes. That these decisions cannot and should not be legislated. That abortion is health care.
I have been a public health administrator in Bozeman for 10 years. Before that I was a midwife and spent more than a decade caring for women in Montana, Washington State, Idaho, and India. I worked with highly resourced families and those living in abject poverty. During that time, I witnessed women make extraordinary decisions for themselves and their families. I know a woman who terminated a pregnancy while she planned her escape from violence and one who carried a third child to term after she discovered her husband was sexually abusing their son. I cared for a woman who received a life-threatening diagnosis while pregnant. I stood with women when they learned of fetal anomalies ranging from club feet to the lack of a brain. I know a woman who drove for hours to end a pregnancy because there was no local provider and one who moved across state lines to access higher of levels of care and intervention when the odds of survival were slim. I held a woman after she relinquished her newborn to strangers.
I am telling you this because the U.S. is poised to remove long held rights of women to make deeply private, personal choices regarding pregnancy. Cora Neumann understands that these decisions should only ever be made between a woman and her health care provider. Cora Neumann will fight for that right to privacy and bodily autonomy in congress. She will fight to protect reproductive choice.
