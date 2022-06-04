In 1976, I moved to Bozeman as a young widow with two small children. It was a “cow town”, farmed and pastured by generations of homesteaders. Long before that, it was the summer home to Northern Plains tribes. You could feel the history and spirit of life cradled within these gentle mountains. It was a vibrant middle-class town, with schools, a pool, fishing holes, tennis courts, a Carnegie library, and theaters, plus the culture and learning of MSU. All public. When my daughter, Cora, began to walk, she ran after her brother to explore creekbanks, hillsides, flowers, and frogs. Theirs was a safe world of wonder. Our friends were our family. We were always home and never lost.
Today, 46 years later, there has been a dramatic change. At first, it was slow and loosely planned. County commerce grew and stagnated, in turns, but subtly. Then, during the pandemic, growth sped up and prices followed. We long-timers are heartbroken by the extensive development over rich top soil. Water supply overuse, view appropriation, and traffic/trails congestion have made our peaceful life impatient and frustrating.
And there appears to be a new division taking hold: the haves vs. the have-nots. In 1976, I was a have-enough, living my best life here. Now, I feel lost in a fog of “what’s next?”
My daughter, Cora Neumann, knows what’s next. In Congress, she will fight for working-class families like ours to protect the Montana we love, and preserve a place where all our children can thrive. She'll make sure the inevitable growth and opportunities will benefit all Montanans.
Join me on June 7, to vote for a representative who can help others overcome challenges and make it their best life. Vote for Cora Neumann, MT-01.
