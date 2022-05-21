We have to admit the pandemic has affected us all. Forced to do so, we have managed COVID-19 individually and collectively guided by our personal values. The infrastructure of public health was our primary tool and Montana was fortunate to have Cora Neumann, a 20-year expert in this field, advising our state in its response.
Public health includes all forms of wellness: physical, mental and emotional health as well as economic health of our communities. Expertise in this area is badly needed to represent the diverse people in our state where Native Americans lifespan is decades shorter than their non-Native counterparts. Most of the policies and nearly all the funding for health care comes from laws passed by Congress.
That’s the reason that I want a representative who carries the interests of everyday Montanans into discussions and decisions by the federal government.
Cora jumped into action on behalf of those who needed help the most. She organized and delivered supplies to tribal nations, she advised our state administration on best practices. She demonstrated her care for all Montanans at a time of great importance and tremendous risk.
Cora is well positioned to do the same on many fronts for the good of the people of our state. She has demonstrated her leadership skills and understanding while deploying her professional relationships for the benefit of our state and its people.
She can beat Ryan Zinke with her grassroots organizing skills and fundraising prowess. I’m voting for Cora Neumann and hope you do, too.
