When family friend and all around stand up person Cora Neumann first told us she was running for Congress we asked her how we could help. She told us, “tell 10 people about me.”
So let’s tell you a little bit about Cora:
She has a track record of delivering results for Montana, particularly for individuals and communities lacking access to critical services and supplies. She is a fierce advocate for those who need support and for the environment, having spent her entire career working for the public good. Cora’s experience as a nonprofit executive, student, mother, public lands defender and public health expert is exactly what our state needs at this moment.
Growing up in Montana gave Cora an appreciation for this state, its residents and its way of life — and now she and her husband are raising their children here, back in Bozeman where four generations of her family still live. As she pursued her education, Cora supported herself by working as a waitress, a nanny and a construction worker. She has a deep understanding of the challenges our community faces right now.
Cora fundamentally understands Montanans and the complexities of a rural state. Yet she also spent time studying and working around the country and abroad which offered her insight into how to advocate for a small, rural state within the larger system.
Our state needs someone with Cora’s advocacy experience — prioritizing our local economy, affordable housing, public health, public lands and native communities. Please join us in voting for Cora on June 7.
