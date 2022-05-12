I'm worried about Ryan Zinke. There aren’t many people in this world who have the distinction of being too corrupt for the Trump administration, but Zinke is one of them. And now he thinks he has the right to represent you and me in Montana's new congressional district.
I’m not having it. That’s why I’m looking for the Democratic candidate who will beat him this November.
To beat Zinke, a Democratic candidate needs to have a grassroots campaign supported by national organizations. That combination wins elections in Montana. We haven’t seen that since Sen. Tester was reelected in 2018. We know that one TV ad won't change hearts and minds. It takes those ads and door-to-door, neighbor-to-neighbor conversations. You need both to win in Montana.
So who of the three Democratic candidates has the winning combination? It’s Cora Neumann.
Cora is the only candidate who will be able to get national support in the general election. She’s matching Zinke in fundraising and national organizations are paying attention.
To win, a Montana Democratic candidate also needs American Indian support. Cora is the candidate with the strongest connections to the Blackfeet, CSKT, and Little Shell Chippewa Tribes. Her admirable public health work through We Are Montana is only one example of why. Cora is committed to serving communities by working with local leaders to find solutions.
Finally, Cora also knows that it takes relationships to get things done. She knows grassroots organizing is critical to the political process. Cora builds relationships from the ground up. She supports and works with local groups doing year-round organizing. She knows this is what it takes to win.
Cora is the only Democratic candidate with the winning combination for Montana. Join me in voting for Cora Neumann on June 7.
