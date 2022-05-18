As the readers of this publication know, Montana has been given a second seat in the House of Representatives. Our current sole representative has disappointed me time and time again. We need someone representing our state that possesses impeccable ethical standards, integrity and character. That is critical because it appears the Republicans don’t share those standards that so we independents and Democrats must chose the best candidate to run in the general election. That makes our decision in the primary election that much more challenging and important.
I support Cora Neumann as that candidate. Cora is neither a politician nor a lawyer. Congress already has too many of them. Cora is someone who has been working for Montana families for over 20 years mostly in rural and underserved communities in the areas of health care and economic development. She has recently assisted communities overcome the threat of COVID-19 to reopen and get back to work. She is a consensus builder with a history of working successfully with community leaders of all political stripes.
Cora has a long, successful record protecting public lands, a resource we Montanans treasure. She has fought for the restoration of public lands recently threatened by the previous head of the Interior and won. I am asking you to give Cora another chance to take on and defeat that same guy.
Picking the best candidate to compete in the general election is the most important task at hand. I have heard Cora speak on three occasions. She is deeply familiar with the issues facing our state. She has demonstrated the ability to raise the funds necessary to fight that battle. She has the background and experience needed to represent us well in Washington, and she is the fighter we need to win in November.
