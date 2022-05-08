In June, Montana Democrats will choose a candidate to run against Ryan Zinke for the new congressional seat. My choice is Cora Neumann — the candidate who stands head and shoulders above others when it comes to experience, vision and the proven ability to fight and win.
Cora was raised in Montana and persisted through personal tragedies to achieve outstanding educational and professional successes. She is the hardest worker I know and someone who immediately rolls up her sleeves to facilitate solutions to problems as they arise.
During the pandemic, Cora saw a need for assistance to rural and native communities and responded by launching a nonprofit advocacy group, We Are Montana, to provide services and support. Watching her gather donations and supplies — and find a pilot to assist with deliveries around our state — made me realize how determined and effective Cora is at creating a plan and executing a vision. I want a candidate with a proven ability to organize and improve our communities.
In recent years, we’ve felt the devastating effects of an anti-science agenda. Cora is an expert in public heath and has devoted her life to supporting the health of individuals and public lands. She spoke out loudly, and showed up on the ground, to help organize the protest against Zinke’s public land giveaway at Bears Ears National Monument. I want a candidate who has proven she is able to successfully go head to head with Ryan Zinke.
Cora’s fundraising success demonstrates that most people realize she is the best candidate in this race. She has far out-raised her competitors and attracted attention in national headlines. I want a candidate who will have national support in the general election.
Montana Democrats have a huge opportunity in June and Cora is the clear choice.
