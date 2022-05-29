I first met Cora Neumann a few years ago, and though I was immediately impressed by her demeanor and knowledge, not to mention her resume, it’s the authenticity I’ve seen from her in the past couple of years that have impressed me the most.
While other politicians were bickering about masks and using COVID-19 to stoke culture wars, Cora was organizing aid and visiting the Montana communities most ravaged by COVID-19 though her nonprofit, We Are Montana.
As other politicians have debated who will best protect public lands, Cora was working with Women of Bears Ears, gaining expertise in the actual work of protecting public lands for public use and tribal access.
Even now, as candidates argue over who best represents Montanans’ needs, Cora is traveling tirelessly, talking to diverse groups from firefighters to health care workers to ironworkers, finding out what Montanans’ needs are according to Montanans.
If you don’t know much about Cora, or if these accomplishments come as as news to you, it’s because Cora Neumann is much more interested in getting things done than in self-promotion. That’s the kind of person I want representing Montana.
