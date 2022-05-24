I write this letter in support of Cora Neumann for Congress in Montana’s western district. As her uncle, I have known Cora since her youth. In her adult years she has worked, in public health and in international initiatives, to bring people together to make the world a better place for us all. So it is predictable that she would use her people skills to try to change the way national politics are currently conducted throughout our country. In her work to preserve Bear’s Ears as a public land and in her work to bring pandemic health relief to rural communities, she has demonstrated that she puts people and their needs and opinions first.
Cora and I have been talking about public service for at least 10 years, and in 2019 she decided to enter the “fray.” Since then, she has been crisscrossing Montana, talking to our people, actively seeking out those who disagree with her, as well as those who agree. She has worked hard to understand the challenges of our rural communities, and she understands the complexities of the influx of wealthy people seeking refuge in our state.
Cora is in this race both to make Montana a better place and to show politicians that being in Congress is not about fighting, but about discussion, shared values, and respect for other points of view, that in turn leads to action and good governance. Unlike many political advertisements, Cora’s TV ads show a genuine respect for all of us by not distorting facts or using insults in a futile attempt to fool voters.
Join me in voting for Cora Neumann on June 7 and in November. Let’s bring back civility and understanding to our country. Cora will set that example.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.