I support Cora Neumann for Congress in Montana's First Congressional District because she is doing the real work to support working Montana communities. When I met Cora a few months ago at a community gathering, I was struck by her warmth and genuine curiosity about what was important to me as a young Montanan. She shared openly about her experiences growing up in Montana, and we resonated about our frustration about the outsize influence of corporate, out-of-state interests on our lands and communities. We shared a vision about the Montana to come: a state that protects its resources and the communities that make Montana beautiful.
In March 2020, when many were scrambling to make ends meet and stay safe, Cora showed up for rural Montana, starting initiatives that moved resources according to what communities themselves said they needed. Furthermore, Cora's background in public health and as a nonprofit leader positions her as a bridge-builder in a dangerously divided state. During a time when our natural resources are contested between big business owners and the everyday people who depend on them, Cora has courageously taken steps to support Montanans in securing what we all deserve: clean air, clean water, food, and a meaningful livelihood. Her proven track record of collaborating with Indigenous communities to build local initiatives means she puts her actions where her mouth is. She can connect with ranchers as well as conservationists to find solutions that serve us all.
I'm proud to call Cora Neumann a fellow Montanan, and even more proud to support her for Congress.
