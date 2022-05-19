The phrase “across the aisle” seems to pop up in every other political candidate’s platform these days. It’s used to lament the lack of compromise in politics, the desire to return to a time when we all had more shared ground — even if that time never really existed. It has been so overused that myself and many other people my age roll our eyes when we see it. We don’t want compromise for the sake of compromise; we want things to get done and progress to be made.
By the same token, though, we also don’t want politicians who are combative for the sake of appearances. Trumpeting values without substance, whether they be compromise and togetherness or hard-line solutions and zealousness, always ends in the same result: absolutely nothing.
That’s why I support Cora Neumann. She is uncompromising in her values and unflinching in the face of adversity, but unlike so many politicians who claim these qualities as their compass, they are clearly evident in her work. Her work on protecting the Bears Ears region demonstrates both a commitment to protecting public lands and to amplifying marginalized voices when doing so, especially Indigenous communities, who are and always have been the stewards of this land. Other people recognize this as well: Cora has been endorsed by union leaders in industries ranging from teachers to carpenters, as well as local agricultural leaders, because they too recognize her unique talent for bringing people together and getting to work for the people of Montana.
