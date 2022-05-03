As the primary election nears, I am excited to voice my support in the Congressional race for my friend and colleague Cora Neumann.
I have known Cora for years and worked collaboratively with her during the pandemic to help rural communities in isolated and impoverished areas of our state to receive much needed support during the most difficult times. I have witnessed and been inspired by Cora's commitment to community health and well-being, and she is unwavering in her dedication. My experience working with her is that she brings everyone to the table and is a poised, good listener who builds bridges between people and get things done through collaboration and action. I know she will take those same skills and values to Washington, where she will affect positive change in the halls of Congress.
Knowing Cora and her 20-year record of public service, I have great respect for her integrity and strength of character, and that is exactly the type of strength I want in a candidate. It's not often that I am friends and collaborative partners with a Congressional candidate, so it is a pleasure to endorse Cora from a place of trust and admiration. Cora Neumann is the right person for our state, right now, and she will represent us with passion and grace.
