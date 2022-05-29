We know Cora Neumann, and Cora is a Montanan through and through. To suggest otherwise is uninformed at best and deceptive at worst.
Cora experienced what many of us did—the joys and challenges of growing up in a middle-class Montana family. Her family had to move out of state in the 1980s so her father, a carpenter, could find work to support their family of 5. Those were difficult times in Montana and many of us had to do the same thing to make a living. No stranger to hard work, Cora took on various jobs to pay for her education.
We’re glad Cora brought her skills and knowledge home. Her experience tackling rural challenges facilitated her good work in underserved, rural Montana communities. Her work in public health and nonprofits deepened her caring and compassionate spirit and taught her to collaborate with people on both sides of the aisle, qualities sorely lacking in Washington in our current political climate.
Cora worked tirelessly with Indigenous people at Bears Ears National Monument to undo the harm Ryan Zinke did by eliminating its protected status. She stood up for our public lands and defeated Zinke, helping undo the damage he did to one of the most extensive archeological areas in the world. Cora doesn’t make a fuss; she digs in and makes things better.
When COVID-19 hit, Cora founded We Are Montana to get personal protective equipment, financial aid, and vaccines to Montanans. She worked with Indigenous communities, small businesses, and rural health care workers, delivering measurable results to help our Montana economy reopen. Cora gets stuff done.
Cora is the Montanan we need in Washington, D.C. Please join us in voting for Cora Neumann to represent Montana Congressional District 1 in the U.S. Congress.
