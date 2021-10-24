Letter to the editor: Neumann a tested leader who would represent us well Buck Taylor Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When visitors and tourists come to Montana, they experience all the beauty our state has to offer, but they often don’t dig deep enough to discover all of our dirty secrets. Our latest achievement? Montana again finds itself as a top three contender on another depressing list. Like our high suicide rates and recent hobbling of our state’s public health laws, this time we are number two in the nation in new COVID-19 infections. Congratulations to all of us with this burden being borne by our overtaxed health care workers and small businesses struggling to stay afloat with a depleted workforce.Here’s a novel concept: What if we had a proven leader in Congress who understands the intricacies of the public health system and what it takes to ensure communities have what they need to get back on their feet? What if our Tribal communities had an advocate who has spent time on the ground partnering to explore better economic and health outcomes? What if we had a candidate for our new Congressional seat who understands what it’s like to bridge the needs of our state’s diverse populations with what’s needed inside the Beltway to deliver for all Montanans? It turns out that we don’t have to look very far. Cora Neumann is a tested leader who happens to have a doctorate in public health and possesses an impressive checklist of the requisite skills needed to roll up her sleeves and tackle the important issues for all of us. Clean air and water — check. Better economic opportunities — check. Expanded health care access, especially in our most rural places — check. And that’s just to name a few.Check out Cora Neumann’s campaign or reach out to her to find out more about her deep desire to do more for Montana. Buck TaylorBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags State Montana Cora Neumann Politics Campaign Public Health Intricacy Concept Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen has done a difficult, often thankless job well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's perspective will boost city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has the commitment needed for commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Delighting in Donald Trump's eventual demise Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Courts building will provide the space judges need Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back